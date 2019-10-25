Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 121.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23,537.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,556.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $286.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

