Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 69.35% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000.

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

