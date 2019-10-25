Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 158,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 236.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 229,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $31.50 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

