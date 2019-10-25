Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.55, 7,283,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,532,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.
The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $180,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
