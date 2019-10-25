Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.55, 7,283,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,532,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $180,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

