Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $176.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.32 million and the highest is $179.96 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $603.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.35 million to $619.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $758.16 million, with estimates ranging from $631.60 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 767,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

