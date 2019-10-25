ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,711. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 2.22% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.