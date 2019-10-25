Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.82 ($18.40).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.12 ($17.58) on Monday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.49.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

