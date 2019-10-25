Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,041. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.