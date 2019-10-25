Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

