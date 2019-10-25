Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

EXK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 3,216,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.10. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

