Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

ENB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 116,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,510. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

