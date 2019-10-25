Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.