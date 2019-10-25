Ellaism (ELLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $32,496.00 and $178.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

