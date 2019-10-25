Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.14.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$6.03 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$249.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0352685 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

