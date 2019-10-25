Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

