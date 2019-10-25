Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $206,167.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $206,167.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,860,631,049 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

