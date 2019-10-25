ELA Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $657,278.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00217309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.01539895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

