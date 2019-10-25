Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,031 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

