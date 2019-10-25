Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of EDIT opened at $20.68 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 123.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 26.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

