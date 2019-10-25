Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,789. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $220,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

