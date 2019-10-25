Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and ABCC. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.10 million and $21,071.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00229702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.01527402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00035854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00093411 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.