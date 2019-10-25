eBitcoin (EBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,185.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 35% against the dollar. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $158,663.00 and $1,185.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00089383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

