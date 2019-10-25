eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $37.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank grew its position in eBay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

