eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.75-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.82 billion.eBay also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.04.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 512,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.