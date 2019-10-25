EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $342.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.