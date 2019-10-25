Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.45

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.45 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 1575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,401 shares of company stock worth $5,436,144. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

