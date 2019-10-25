Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Keith W. Metcalf Sells 3,771 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXP opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,554.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,538 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 353,180 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

