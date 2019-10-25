Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday.

EBMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

