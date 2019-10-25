DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of -0.08.

