DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 35,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,163. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $620.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.62.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

