Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Receives Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$132.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

