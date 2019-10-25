Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

