DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DTE. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.17.

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after buying an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,858,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,706,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,768,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,115,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

