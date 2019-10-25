DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

