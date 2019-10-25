Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

In related news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock worth $2,653,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.