Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.82.

DG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.18. 643,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

