Dock Price Tops $0.0110 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. In the last week, Dock has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00199634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01487510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,559,247 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.