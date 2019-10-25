Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dmc Global updated its FY19 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

BOOM traded up $7.31 on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,389. The stock has a market cap of $577.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

