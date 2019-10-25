Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 43.2% Higher

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 43.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.79, 769,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,290% from the average session volume of 55,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

