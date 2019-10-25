Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,551.58

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,551.58 and traded as high as $1,612.06. Diploma shares last traded at $1,593.00, with a volume of 141,965 shares.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,462.71 ($19.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.58.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

