Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,551.58

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,551.58 and traded as high as $1,612.06. Diploma shares last traded at $1,593.00, with a volume of 141,965 shares.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,462.71 ($19.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.58.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

