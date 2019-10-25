Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

