DIMCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $149,409.00 and $196.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.