DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 165494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in DHT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DHT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DHT by 792.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

