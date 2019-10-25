DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 165494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.