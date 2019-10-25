DEX Trading Up 8.4% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $2.58 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00089383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.