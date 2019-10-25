Deutsche Bank Boosts Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $60.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

