Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 7,561,441 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of Destination Maternity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $110,871.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination Maternity stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of Destination Maternity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

