Desire Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $9,733.00 and $17,395.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,483.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.01996116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.02834613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00626409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00647651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00051785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00398170 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,397,354 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,354 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.