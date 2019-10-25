Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0907 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

