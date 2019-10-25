Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading 5% Higher

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, 10,802,310 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,956,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $507.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.37.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

