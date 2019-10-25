Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,303. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $432,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

